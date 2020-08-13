Create
Cody Rhodes and AEW reveal the finished TNT Championship

The TNT Championship has gotten a huge facelift ahead of Cody Rhodes
The TNT Championship has gotten a huge facelift ahead of Cody Rhodes' defense tonight
Greg Bush
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 13 Aug 2020, 03:43 IST
News
Cody Rhodes became the inaugural AEW TNT Champion in May, knocking off newcomer Lance Archer in the finals of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament. However, when the belt was revealed, fans were a little perplexed.

AEW received a lot of fan backlash for the silver-plated title and its unfinished look. Still, they took the criticism on the chin before revealing that the belt actually wasn't able to be completely finished before the final match due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing delays in the work.

Because of that, AEW would be unveiling the finished product later on in the summer. Last week, it was announced that Cody Rhodes would have the new championship for his match with Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite. Fans didn't have to wait that long, though, to see it in its new golden glory.

Cody Rhodes is presented with the finished AEW TNT Championship

While Cody was backstage in the middle of a photo-op, he was asked about his upcoming match with SCU's Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. Fans are feeling that this could be the night that a new TNT Champion is crowned.

As he started to respond to the question, he was presented with the brand new, newly-golden TNT Championship, and it is quite the thing of beauty. Will Scorpio Sky take the fresh title off of Cody Rhodes tonight? What do you think of the new TNT Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Published 13 Aug 2020, 03:43 IST
AEW TNT Championship Cody Rhodes
