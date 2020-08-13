Cody Rhodes and AEW reveal the finished TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes became the inaugural AEW TNT Champion in May, knocking off newcomer Lance Archer in the finals of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament. However, when the belt was revealed, fans were a little perplexed.

AEW received a lot of fan backlash for the silver-plated title and its unfinished look. Still, they took the criticism on the chin before revealing that the belt actually wasn't able to be completely finished before the final match due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing delays in the work.

.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.

Who takes the win?

Who takes the win?



Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QQG0OvoCEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Because of that, AEW would be unveiling the finished product later on in the summer. Last week, it was announced that Cody Rhodes would have the new championship for his match with Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite. Fans didn't have to wait that long, though, to see it in its new golden glory.

Cody Rhodes is presented with the finished AEW TNT Championship

While Cody was backstage in the middle of a photo-op, he was asked about his upcoming match with SCU's Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. Fans are feeling that this could be the night that a new TNT Champion is crowned.

#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW



Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020

As he started to respond to the question, he was presented with the brand new, newly-golden TNT Championship, and it is quite the thing of beauty. Will Scorpio Sky take the fresh title off of Cody Rhodes tonight? What do you think of the new TNT Championship? Let us know in the comments below.