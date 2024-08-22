Cody Rhodes is aiming to gain 75 to 100 lbs of weight later; planning huge change to his look

Cody Rhodes is the top babyface in WWE right now and is known for being very fit and agile in the ring. However, it appears the star is planning to change his look.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on his show What Do You Wanna Talk About, where Bianca Belair joined him. They discussed several topics.

One of the topics the star spoke about was his look and weight. He talked about wanting to gain weight and change his overall look. He said he had been working out from a very young age and always had to stay fit. He added that after he was done, he wanted to gain weight and even lose his jaw.

"I'm trying to warn everybody. When this is done, I'd like to at least put on 75 to 100 lbs... No, no, I want anything that's like jaw; I want it gone. I want it gone. I've been doing this since I was 14. I've been working out since I was 14," Cody revealed. (21:45 - 22:08)

The star described the look he wanted to sport when he got older.

"Tommy Bahama shirt, khaki shorts, red, sunburnt. Kind of just consistently. I don't know what that look is, but that's my ideal 60s," Rhodes said. (22:16 - 22:28)

Cody Rhodes will be defending his title against Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is the next challenger for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

The two are set to face each other at Bash in Berlin. While Owens initially felt that he did not deserve a shot at the title, Rhodes had a different view.

After defeating Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, he gave Owens the next shot. It seemed that Nick Aldis had Roman Reigns as the next challenger in his mind but was convinced to change it to Owens.

Owens has been after the title for a long time, so he will be desperate to win it in this match.

