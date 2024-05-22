Cody Rhodes aims to achieve major feat before WWE contract runs out

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently discussed possibly achieving a major feat before his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expires. He also spoke about his upcoming title defense.

After dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Rhodes has already defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare is now set to put his gold on the line in a match against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Many fans thought it would be a Winner Takes All match. However, on last week's episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that only Cody Rhodes' gold will be on the line.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Rhodes talked about Logan Paul not putting his United States Championship on the line in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare said Paul taking his title out of the equation did not bother him much.

The 38-year-old added that he wanted to become a Grand Slam Champion before his contract with the Stamford-based promotion concluded.

"Normally, I think anybody would be frustrated because we’re all chasing titles. We’re all chasing accolades, but this [the Undisputed WWE Championship] is the top of the pyramid for WWE. Just objectively, this is what sits at the top, and everything else is beneath it. Logan taking his title out of the equation did not make me near as mad as it would have had this [Rhodes' title] not been the prize on the line and again, the Grand Slam Championship eludes me, but I got time left on the contract. I can seek it out as I go," he said. [5:05 - 5:39]

WWE personality wants to see Logan Paul dethrone Cody Rhodes

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said he liked the idea of Logan Paul losing to Cody Rhodes on May 25 before winning the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank contract.

Roberts added that he wouldn't mind seeing The Maverick cashing in his contract on The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I like the idea of Logan losing and then here comes this faction [Wyatt 6] to haunt Cody, Cody gets haunted, he goes into Clash at the Castle still being haunted, Logan Paul wins Money in the Bank, now he's the United States Champion and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, and maybe he faces LA Knight at SummerSlam loses and then later in the night cashes in on Cody and gets the title from Cody," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

