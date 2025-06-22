Cody Rhodes' allegations against veteran prompts comment (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes was recently seen berating veteran journalist Bill Apter over an interview the latter conducted. Apter has commented on the topic, explaining his perspective.

Bill Apter had spoken to Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio. The interview apparently had Rubio calling John Cena out. However, The American Nightmare was not especially pleased with how Apter went ahead with the interaction, and talked about it in a podcast with Brandi Rhodes, berating the veteran.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter provided an explanation for his actions and stated:

"I love his [Cody's] mother to death. I have been friends with his mother when Dusty was alive for so many years. I would never do anything to hurt her. Cody mentioned it was an unauthorized interview, but she is not under contract with WWE. So if I remember correctly I called Cody's sister to ask Michelle, Cody's mom, for a phone number to give a call. So that worked out and I called her, I get a quick audio interview." [3:54 onwards]

Bill Apter talks about Cody Rhodes' family

The veteran journalist made it clear that he was very fond of Cody Rhodes and his family, and would never do anything to upset them.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained the circumstances and stated:

"According to Cody's wife Brandi on the podcast, when Michelle heard that on the show, she cried. It made her cry. And I would never do anything to hurt anyone in that family. I absolutely adore them." [4:48 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for the American Nightmare in WWE.

