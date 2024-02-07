Cody Rhodes allegedly changed a storyline and got into a real-life fight with former WWE star

Cody Rhodes is one of the most talked about people in the wrestling world right now. According to former WWE star Justin Gabriel, he and Rhodes once got into a real-life fight earlier in their careers.

Gabriel worked for WWE between 2008 and 2015. The 42-year-old is arguably best remembered for being a member of the original Nexus faction in 2010. He shared the ring dozens of times with Rhodes, most notably in early 2012 when they faced off twice on SmackDown and at several live events.

Speaking on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Gabriel shared details about his altercation with The American Nightmare:

"Me and Cody back in the day had a little tiff but nothing serious. He went to creative and he got some storylines kiboshed, but nothing too serious. I think we got into a fist fight over it once. We sorted that out real quick. I'm sure he doesn't even remember that." [0:23 – 0:40]

Gabriel did not disclose when the incident occurred, but he remembers that it took place at a WWE event in South America.

Two WWE Hall of Famers separated Cody Rhodes and Justin Gabriel

According to Gabriel, WWE legends Booker T and Mark Henry stepped in to prevent the fight from getting out of control.

Gabriel added that he did not initially think Cody Rhodes was serious about confronting him:

"I thought he was joking at first, so he kinda like swung and I kinda did this [fell back] and I pushed him away. I'm a fighter for real too, so very quick reactions. Then when I realized he was serious, I was like, 'Oh, s**t, he's trying to fight me!' I was laughing, laughing, and that just p****d him off even more, and then by that time Mark Henry and Booker were there to pull us apart." [1:30 – 1:51]

Gabriel also jokingly replied, "What do you think?!" when asked whether he or Rhodes got the upper hand in the fight.

What do you make of Justin Gabriel's story about Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

