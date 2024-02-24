Cody Rhodes amused by the reaction received from 'Cody Crybabies' at the Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes was not involved in a match at the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event but was a part of The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, he addressed The Rock calling his supporters 'Cody Crybabies,' and was amused by the reaction he received from the Perth crowd.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month but briefly allowed The Rock to take his spot against Roman Reigns. The decision received a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe, as many wanted Rhodes to finish his story against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Great One called Rhodes' fans 'Cody Crybabies' for backing him to reclaim his WrestleMania 40 spot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At Elimination Chamber, Grayson Waller hosted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on The Grayson Waller Effect. During the show, The American Nightmare acknowledged The Rock's comments and asked the fans if any 'Cody Crybabies' were in attendance. In response, the crowd went wild and cheered him on.

Check out Rhodes' reaction to the crowd's response in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes came across a clip posted by a fan and reacted to it with a Face with Tears of Joy emoji. It looks like the fans are happy with the new name and content with finally getting to watch Rhodes possibly finish his story at WrestleMania.