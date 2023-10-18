Cody Rhodes announcement sees surprising number 1 contender crowned at WWE show

The Chase U duo of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson won the number one contender's tag team Battle Royal during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

During a backstage segment involving Cody Rhodes last week, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks had presented the idea of having a 'Bada Boom, Bada Bing Battle Royal' to determine the next challengers for their NXT Tag Team Titles. Rhodes, being the special guest General Manager, liked the idea and made the Battle Royal official for this week's episode.

The opening bout of the WWE show saw ten talented teams present in the ring, looking to earn a shot at the tag titles. After a chaotic start, several duos were eliminated including the likes of SCRYPTS and the Creed Brothers.

The last two remaining teams left in the ring were Chase U, and the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who proceeded to have a tag-team match to determine the number one contenders. In the closing stages of the match, an interference caused by the Creed Brothers allowed Andre Chase to pin Garza with a roll-up.

Thus, Chase U will be facing the Tony D'Angelo family for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Halloween Havoc next week.

