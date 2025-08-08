Cody Rhodes asked to describe The Rock; WWE Champion's response is hilarious

Cody Rhodes made history by ending John Cena's record 17th World Title reign in the main event of night two of SummerSlam 2025. In a recent interview, the new Undisputed WWE Champion was asked to describe The Rock, to which he had a hilarious response.

WWE recently signed a new deal with ESPN for the streaming rights of their PLEs, including big events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, starting in 2026. After the news of the deal was made official, The American Nightmare gave an interview to the company's newest streaming partner.

During his interview with ESPN, Rhodes was asked to associate a word with each WWE Superstar whose name was mentioned. When the host mentioned The Rock's name, Cody hilariously responded with "Papatui," which is a Samoan word that means father. "Tui" is also the nickname given to The Rock by his grandfather.

It is also the name of the men's skincare brand owned by The Final Boss. It was hilarious to see Cody Rhodes refer to The Rock with the Samoan term, as he had so many other options. It's always a treat to see the two stars interact. It'll be interesting to see when it happens next.

Cody Rhodes refers to Randy Orton as the new Undertaker

During his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Jelly Roll as guest, The American Nightmare referred to Randy as the Undertaker of the current locker room.

When The Undertaker was still an active performer, he used to be the locker room leader and forge a sense of respect between wrestlers. Rhodes stated that he believes that the role has now been taken up by The Viper.

"I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton, who is currently kind of, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become The Undertaker of this locker room. If there was a real problem, probably gonna go to Randy or Seth (Rollins). If there was somebody that I’d tell you, Little Brodie might come to TV with me sometimes, I’ll tell Little Brodie, ‘Hey, go say hi to Randy.’ That’s the number one," Rhodes said. [From 1:10:48 - 1:11:11]

It's great to see Cody Rhodes refer to Randy Orton as the new leader of the locker room.

