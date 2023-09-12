On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes was involved in another brawl with The Judgment Day before making an announcement.

He has had an issue with the group for a while now, and it seems like things haven't settled yet. At WWE Money in the Bank in London, England, The American Nightmare collided with Dominik Mysterio in a singles match, which he won.

On this week's RAW, he made his return to the show after being absent for two weeks. He was about to make a potential career-changing announcement, as he mentioned 'Main Event' Jey Uso, who recently moved to the red brand. Cody Rhodes was the one who introduced him back to WWE at Payback during his appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Rhodes was probably going to announce that he'll be the one moving to SmackDown, but he was confronted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The current NXT North American stated while walking to the ring that Jey Uso will join forces with The Judgment Day and Cody won't be able to do anything about it.

The American Nightmare took down Dirty Dom with a punch in the ring and JD McDonagh tried to attack him. The former hit Dom with the Cody Cutter and JD with the Crossroads. He hit Dominik with the Crossroads as well in the end.

