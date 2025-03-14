Cody Rhodes attacks former WWE Champion on SmackDown

WWE's grand Europe tour has commenced, and Cody Rhodes had a short yet explosive appearance on the blue brand's show tonight. Barcelona, Spain played host to tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in no mood to mince words on the blue brand tonight. He was advertised as the special guest on MizTV, but the talk-show segment's host, The Miz, ridiculed his choice to reject The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber.

The A-Lister gloated about his successful WWE Title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 27 before claiming Rhodes would not replicate what he did next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This brought out The American Nightmare, who, unusually, was not wearing a suit. He wore street clothes, ready to fight. Once he entered the ring, he wasted little time before knocking The Miz out with a Cross Rhodes.

Cody then picked up the mic to make one thing perfectly clear: If there was anybody he wanted to listen to at this point, it was John Cena. He hyped their upcoming confrontation on Monday Night RAW next week.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena seemingly accepted The Rock's offer after Cody Rhodes rejected it. Perhaps Cena's alliance with The Final Boss could guarantee his 17th WWE world title at WrestleMania 41.

