Cody Rhodes blasted by WWE veteran; compared to 6-time World Champion (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' road to WrestleMania 41 has been rough, to say the least. The American Nightmare has been a fighting champion and managed to hold onto the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist. His next opponent happens to be John Cena.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, WWE veteran Vince Russo called out The American Nightmare for his response, or lack thereof, against John Cena on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The former head writer for of the Stamford-based promotion drew comparisons with former six-time World Champion Steve Austin and what the latter would have done had he been in Rhodes' position.

"I'm always gonna go back to this: WWAD. What would Austin do? Can you imagine if Austin would have got kicked straight in the ba**s, and then three guys would have busted him open, wiped his belt, wiped his blood on the belt, crack him across," he said.

Russo said he couldn't fathom that someone like Steve Austin would have only come out and had words with Cena, had he been betrayed in the same manner Rhodes had been at Elimination Chamber, earlier this month.

"Could you imagine what that dude would have done on the next show? Cody Rhodes gets kicked in the ba**s. He gets the s**t kicked out of him. He gets opened up, and his comeback is, 'You're a whiny b*tch.' Come on, bro. Like, seriously, really?" Russo added. [From 14:19 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes and John Cena shared the ring this past Monday on WWE RAW. Both men will be in the same building next week again. Fans will have to wait to see how the meeting turns out.

