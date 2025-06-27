Cody Rhodes booked to lose at WWE Night of Champions, predicts Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to go toe to toe at WWE Night of Champions, in what is expected to be a barn burner of a match. While the bout can go either way, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes The Viper will come out on top.
Randy Orton has made his way through the King of the Ring Tournament, taking down Sami Zayn on SmackDown to advance to the finals. His experience and sheer tactics in the ring make him a formidable opponent. On the other side, Cody Rhodes has also proved himself to be a star in the ring, having taken down the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long disagreed with Bill Apter's prediction about Cody Rhodes being booked to win. He said:
"Yeah, it's kind of difficult, but I am gonna kind of have to disagree with Bill again. I am gonna go with Randy Orton." [3:17 onwards]
The WWE Hall of Famer also predicted about Jade Cargill
According to Teddy Long, Jade Cargill is being primed for a major push in WWE, which could start at Night of Champions.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy talked about the upcoming match between Jade Cargill and Asuka. He said:
"I'll have to go with Jade Cargill, and the reason I think I wanna do that is because you know she went out, you know on a early year with an injury. They had to go do a movie or something, I'm not sure what it was. But anyway, I think with her return this time, now I think they are gonna try and give her a little bit of a big push." [1:25 onwards]
For now, only time will tell if the WWE Hall of Famer's prediction will come true.
