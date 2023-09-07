Cody Rhodes and Brandi helped 'nervous' female star during her first week in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Brandi helped a female star calm her nerves during her first week in WWE. The star in question is Cathy Kelley.

Kelley made her way to WWE in 2016. She worked on an assignment with Cody and Brandi Rhodes shortly after. At the time, Kelley was quite nervous as she didn't know anyone.

As per Kelley, Cody Rhodes and Brandi helped her ease her nerves back then. Here's what she told Ryan Satin on the latest edition of Out Of Character podcast:

"We had that first week, I knew no one. So I went in and I was told, ‘Don’t go in as a fan’ by Michael Cole. I was nervous of, you know how you’re supposed to shake everyone’s hand, you wanna be respectful. I wanted to do that and I was second-guessing everything."

She continued:

"I was just so in my head and I remember Cody Rhodes and Brandi at the time, they kind of helped me in that capacity because one of my first assignments was with them and they’re like, ‘Hey, go in the locker room, shake everyone’s hand. No one knows who you are, it’s all good,’ and that really stuck with me, especially in retrospect, knowing what they were going through personally that weekend. That was when they decided to leave so…" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cody Rhodes was frustrated with his position in WWE at the time

The Stardust character was quite possibly the lowest point of Cody's career. He wasn't happy with the gimmick at all and finally decided to look for greener pastures. Rhodes requested his WWE release in mid-2016 and was granted the same a day later.

The American Nightmare spent the next six years making it big in other promotions before finally making his way back to WWE in early 2022.

His big return saw him defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes went on to headline WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns.

