Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes celebrate a major new achievement

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes making his much-awaited return. He was featured in an interesting segment that also included Jey Uso, his partner at Money in the Bank, and John Cena and Logan Paul, promoting their tag team bout at the upcoming 2025 Money in the Bank. The show went off-air with The American Nightmare standing tall with the Undisputed WWE Title after overpowering Cena and Paul in a slugfest.
Besides his return, Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are also celebrating a major new achievement. Earlier this week, The American Nightmare officially launched his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, and his first guest was his wife, Brandi.
The power couple discussed a lot of things, from professional wrestling to their personal lives, making it a perfect kick-off episode for Rhodes’s podcast. The What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast has already climbed the charts and is ranked number one in its category.
Reacting to the massive success, Brandi Rhodes posted a picture of the trending page and said that she loved an organic conversation and would love to continue doing it.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Cody Rhodes talks about The Rock on WWE SmackDown
In his first-ever WWE SmackDown promo since losing the gold, Cody Rhodes talked about his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this year. The American Nightmare held himself back from hurting Cena, which cost him his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
However, he noted that he wouldn't hold himself back at any cost in the future. During his promo, Rhodes even mentioned The Rock and revealed that The Final Boss’ offer was still up for grabs.
“I thought about The Final Boss asking me for my soul and the entire world theorizing what he meant, the scary part was he was 100% serious and no matter how many times I say no, the offer still stands,” Cody Rhodes.
It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks.