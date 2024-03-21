Cody Rhodes and Brandi are "the two most unlikable people on the planet," says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran didn't hold back while criticizing Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi during his recent appearance on Busted Open.

Vince Russo seemingly isn't a fan of The American Nightmare. He recently appeared on Busted Open and shared his honest opinion on Cody and Brandi Rhodes with host Dave LaGreca.

Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes and Brandi are an unlikeable duo, and their reality show, Rhodes To The Top, proved that.

"Bro, him and his wife are the two most unlikable people on the planet. If anybody saw that show, you hated those two individuals, and Cody was a babyface at the time in AEW. He has a connection with the marks, the marks, not the audience." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The couple met in WWE and got married in 2013. They have one daughter together.

Vince Russo on Cody Rhodes' connection with young fans

WWE's young fans can't get enough of The American Nightmare. He always makes it a point to spend time with kids during WWE's weekly events and live shows. Many have dubbed Rhodes this generation's John Cena, judging by his connection with young fans.

Russo had an explanation for Cody's incredibly strong connection with the young crowd. As per the veteran, children and Rhodes have something in common. The wrestling veteran said that children cry all the time, and then claimed that Cody cries every week during his in-ring promos.

Cody Rhodes' fans might not appreciate Vince Russo's comments about the WWE Superstar. He is quite possibly the biggest babyface in WWE today and is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL in a few weeks.

Rhodes has only one goal in mind: to dethrone The Tribal Chief at 'Mania and finally finish his story of winning a world championship in WWE.

