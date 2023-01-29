Cody Rhodes breaks 30-year-old WWE record after massive Royal Rumble 2023 win

Cody Rhodes broke a 30-year-old WWE Royal Rumble record with tonight's big win at the mega event.

Rhodes made his triumphant return at Royal Rumble 2023 and entered in at #30. Rhodes ended up winning the whole thing by finally eliminating Gunther.

With the win, Cody Rhodes broke a long-time record associated with the Royal Rumble match. For the first time since 1993, #27 is no longer the entrance number with the most Royal Rumble wins. With Rhodes' win after coming out last, #30 now has five victories in Royal Rumble history, while #27 has four victories.

Cody Rhodes is going to WrestleMania to attempt to win the big one

Last year, Cody made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and made it clear that he wanted to become WWE Champion. Cody is now one step closer to realizing his dream of becoming WWE's top champion. With the Royal Rumble win, he now has a guaranteed shot at the top title at WrestleMania 39.

For those curious about Rhodes' statistics, he joins Brock Lesnar (2022), Triple H (2016), John Cena (2008), and The Undertaker (2007). These five men won the Royal Rumble after coming out at #30.

Here are the four Royal Rumble winners who came out at #27: Stone Cold Steve Austin (2001), Bret Hart (1994), Yokozuna (1993), and Big John Studd (1989).

In 1993, Yokozuna joined Big John Studd as the winner of the Royal Rumble match who came out at #27. For the first time since then, the #30 spot has surpassed the #27 spot with five different victories.

Roman Reigns currently holds both the WWE and Universal titles. It remains to be seen what Cody has in mind as he prepares to capture the big one at 'Mania.

