Cody Rhodes breaks silence on "important" WWE project outside the ring

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes recently opened up about A&E's documentary on his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Dusty Rhodes was featured on a recent episode of A&E's Biography: WWE Legends, which aired one week after WrestleMania 39 on April 9.

The American Nightmare produced the episode dedicated to The American Dream. The Hall of Famer was one of the most legendary figures in pro wrestling history, not only for his in-ring acumen but also because he shaped the future of the industry.

While working as a coach in NXT, Dusty Rhodes helped nurture the current generation of WWE stars. WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Becky Lynch were among those who profited immensely from his knowledge.

Cody Rhodes turned to Twitter to express his pride in the documentary, noting that telling his late father's story was "important" to him.

"Didn't get the chance to speak on it last week, but I just wanted to say how proud I was of Dusty's documentary. Very few things in my career have ever been as important to me as being the Executive Producer and shepherding this story w/Rob Liano & @AETV," he wrote.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is slated to take place at WWE Backlash

The American Nightmare will finally get his hands on Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash after the latter viciously attacked him on the RAW after WrestleMania.

During last week's episode of RAW, Rhodes made his way down to the ring and was met by WWE official Adam Pearce, who asked him to leave because Rhodes was still not medically cleared for action.

The American Nightmare laid out a host of security officials as the two men had a staredown. A clash between the two men was later confirmed for Backlash on May 6.

The American Nightmare will be eager to lay his hands on The Beast Incarnate as the rivalry intensifies en route to Backlash.

