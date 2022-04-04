"The love goes away" - Cody Rhodes breaks silence on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes has spoken about his now-former All Elite Wrestling colleagues, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Rhodes was part of The Elite alongside Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page when AEW was founded.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return to WWE after six years. After his initial departure from the company, The American Nightmare made a name for himself in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling before eventually establishing AEW.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Woof! Thank you to everybody who bought a shirt. Woof! Thank you to everybody who bought a shirt. 🔥 🔥 🔥Woof! Thank you to everybody who bought a shirt.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Rhodes claimed that his experience in AEW had maxed out and he didn't want to get in a situation where his love for the company went away. He also expressed his admiration for Omega and The Young Bucks, stating:

"I had a wonderful experience there but I feel the experience had maxed out. You never want to get into a situation where the love goes away. I know Matt, Nick, and Kenny, I don't know if they sit in circles and hate on me or talk poorly about me, I hope they wouldn't. But if they don't know, I try to tell them on a regular basis, absolutely love those guys." (02:20)

Watch Cody Rhodes' interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport below:

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



elaborates on the chain of events that led to his WWE homecoming.



No hard feelings...



#WrestleMania | @arielhelwani "I hope history is really kind to him [Tony Khan], we were drifting apart, but we couldn't agree anymore." @CodyRhodes elaborates on the chain of events that led to his WWE homecoming.No hard feelings... "I hope history is really kind to him [Tony Khan], we were drifting apart, but we couldn't agree anymore."@CodyRhodes elaborates on the chain of events that led to his WWE homecoming.No hard feelings...#WrestleMania | @arielhelwani https://t.co/7s0hMkITSj

Cody Rhodes recently claimed that his decision to return to WWE was quite easy

Cody Rhodes opened up about his return to WWE shortly after debuting for the company at the Show Of Shows. The American Nightmare spoke in an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show.

During the conversation, Rhodes claimed that he was proud of everyone in AEW and also noted that he was proud of Kenny Omega and The Bucks. Cody said:

"I'm so proud of AEW. I'm so proud of Matt, Nick, and Kenny, and I really want to see Tony move forward, no bad blood, in the best of ways and all the respect in the world, but the decision to come here was the easiest decision I ever made. It was just time. That show is doing well. Wrestlers are getting paid that weren't getting paid, and I had a small part in making that happen - maybe a big part, I don't know, depends on who you ask - I'm so proud of it, but it's one of those things, how much are you going to do for everybody else, until you say, 'I want one for me.' I felt like that tonight. I felt real good." (H/T: Fightful.com)

Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in his first match back in WWE. The two men took each other to the absolute limit at the Show Of Shows, with The American Nightmare securing the pinfall win after three Cross Rhodes.

If you use a quote from this article, please credit WWE on BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell