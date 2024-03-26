Cody Rhodes breaks silence after The Rock whispered something in his ear on WWE RAW

Following his segment with The Rock on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter/X to break his silence.

The American Nightmare started this week's RAW and addressed the WWE Universe in a heartfelt promo. However, he was quickly interrupted by The Final Boss, who was not advertised for this week's show. The segment ended with The Rock whispering something in his rival's ear.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rhodes broke the silence with a three-word message after his segment with The Great One. However, he didn't reveal what the latter told him during their confrontation.

"It's almost time...," wrote Rhodes.

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Earlier this year, Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble to earn another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 39, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline.

This time around, The Rock also got involved in Rhodes' feud with Reigns. The Great One boldly stated that he would ensure that Cody Rhodes doesn't leave WrestleMania 40 as the new champion.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with Reigns for a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 2, The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare will cross paths in a highly anticipated rematch.

