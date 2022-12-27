Cody Rhodes could bring back popular title after WrestleMania 39 according to WWE Universe

Last night, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance on the last RAW of the year. During the broadcast, Rhodes spoke about his past year and goals for the following year. WWE Universe believes The American Nightmare will finally bring back the Winged Eagle belt after WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes went from starting an entirely new promotion with The Young Bucks to returning to WWE and delivering a lifetime performance against Seth Rollins within a few years. However, The American Nightmare is currently sidelined due to injury.

Last night, he addressed the WWE Universe and spoke about his goals for the coming year. This led to fans wondering and hoping that Cody Rhodes would return to the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe also wants Rhodes to bring the beloved Winged Eagle title. Check it out:

Brandon James @Brandon17287053 @TheEnduringIcon Cody Rhodes as WWE Champ and bringing the winged eagle belt back. @TheEnduringIcon Cody Rhodes as WWE Champ and bringing the winged eagle belt back. https://t.co/GrDWBeBrH5

Tyler Morgan @tmorgs22 @90sWWE When @CodyRhodes wins the Universal Championship he’s going to change it to the winged eagle just like he changed the IC title back to the white strap @90sWWE When @CodyRhodes wins the Universal Championship he’s going to change it to the winged eagle just like he changed the IC title back to the white strap

Mercedes Mone Watch 2023 @arnmald And I’ll add this



Cody Rhodes knowing he’s a babyface wouldn’t want to hold two belts and would respectfully retire the Blue WWE Universal Championship or retire both belts and re-debut the WWF Winged Eagle Championship but with a modern design to fit 2023 And I’ll add this Cody Rhodes knowing he’s a babyface wouldn’t want to hold two belts and would respectfully retire the Blue WWE Universal Championship or retire both belts and re-debut the WWF Winged Eagle Championship but with a modern design to fit 2023

Z Gaffney @gaffney_z @Jascha421 @SKWrestling_ First of all Cody Rhodes wants to win the WWE champion and bring back eagle winged champion and having him winning the Rumble will be a New achievement and beating Roman Reigns for the WWE championship and have Roman keep the universal championship it will make all sense. @Jascha421 @SKWrestling_ First of all Cody Rhodes wants to win the WWE champion and bring back eagle winged champion and having him winning the Rumble will be a New achievement and beating Roman Reigns for the WWE championship and have Roman keep the universal championship it will make all sense.

DJ @DJfriendlygamer @WrestleFeatures Cody Rhodes should win both belts off of Roman Reigns and unify them bringing back the Winged Eagle Championship with the blue leather strap. I could imagine Dexter Lumis and many others holding that title and it would be glorious. The Rock should return to try and manage @WrestleFeatures Cody Rhodes should win both belts off of Roman Reigns and unify them bringing back the Winged Eagle Championship with the blue leather strap. I could imagine Dexter Lumis and many others holding that title and it would be glorious. The Rock should return to try and manage

Sergio R @SergioR_209 This would call for a brand new Universal Title design. This upsets #WWE officials, since Roman has gotten out of control, making them reactivate the WWE Title (under a new Winged Eagle design) and having a match a #Wrestlemania , Cody Rhodes vs another cntender This would call for a brand new Universal Title design. This upsets #WWE officials, since Roman has gotten out of control, making them reactivate the WWE Title (under a new Winged Eagle design) and having a match a #Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes vs another cntender

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Remember when Cody Rhodes brought back the IC Title with the white strap?



When he wins the WWE title, he should be the one to bring back the winged eagle title. Remember when Cody Rhodes brought back the IC Title with the white strap?When he wins the WWE title, he should be the one to bring back the winged eagle title. https://t.co/1Vss75Nl1Q

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare expressed interest in bringing back the Winged Eagle title after winning the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes once changed the Intercontinental Championship in his first run with WWE

In 2011, Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 27 after he changed his gimmick and went by wearing a surgical face mask. He then later defeated Ezekiel Jackson to win the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand.

During his time as the Intercontinental Champion, he often distributed paper bags to the crowd in attendance to hide their faces. In October 2011, Rhodes retired fthe current title belt and debuted a new belt with a popular IC championship design from the '80s

Pipebombnews @pipebombnews 11 years ago today, @CodyRhodes retired the “oval” intercontinental championship belt & debuted a new design, similar to the title's classic 1980s design. 11 years ago today, @CodyRhodes retired the “oval” intercontinental championship belt & debuted a new design, similar to the title's classic 1980s design. https://t.co/5bS4IROM0P

Rhodes went on to hold the title for around 236 days before finally losing it to The Big Show at WrestleMania 28. He recaptured the title a month later before dropping it to Christian at the Over The Limit premium live event in May 2012. This was Rhodes' last reign as a singles champion in the company.

In 2016, Rhodes was released from his contract and left WWE. However, WWE decided to use the newly introduced title by Rhodes for several years. In 2019, Sami Zayn introduced a brand new design for the title and handed it to Shinsuke Nakamura, who was the champion at the time.

Do you want to see Rhodes bring back the famous Winged Eagle title after winning the WWE Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes