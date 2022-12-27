Cody Rhodes could bring back popular title after WrestleMania 39 according to WWE Universe

Last night, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance on the last RAW of the year. During the broadcast, Rhodes spoke about his past year and goals for the following year. WWE Universe believes The American Nightmare will finally bring back the Winged Eagle belt after WrestleMania 39.
Cody Rhodes went from starting an entirely new promotion with The Young Bucks to returning to WWE and delivering a lifetime performance against Seth Rollins within a few years. However, The American Nightmare is currently sidelined due to injury.
Last night, he addressed the WWE Universe and spoke about his goals for the coming year. This led to fans wondering and hoping that Cody Rhodes would return to the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe also wants Rhodes to bring the beloved Winged Eagle title. Check it out:
Earlier this year, The American Nightmare expressed interest in bringing back the Winged Eagle title after winning the WWE Championship.
Cody Rhodes once changed the Intercontinental Championship in his first run with WWE
In 2011, Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 27 after he changed his gimmick and went by wearing a surgical face mask. He then later defeated Ezekiel Jackson to win the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand.
During his time as the Intercontinental Champion, he often distributed paper bags to the crowd in attendance to hide their faces. In October 2011, Rhodes retired fthe current title belt and debuted a new belt with a popular IC championship design from the '80s
Rhodes went on to hold the title for around 236 days before finally losing it to The Big Show at WrestleMania 28. He recaptured the title a month later before dropping it to Christian at the Over The Limit premium live event in May 2012. This was Rhodes' last reign as a singles champion in the company.
In 2016, Rhodes was released from his contract and left WWE. However, WWE decided to use the newly introduced title by Rhodes for several years. In 2019, Sami Zayn introduced a brand new design for the title and handed it to Shinsuke Nakamura, who was the champion at the time.
