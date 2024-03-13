Cody Rhodes called "best locker room leader” by female WWE star

Cody Rhodes was recently called "the best locker room leader” by a female WWE star. That would be none other than Jackie Redmond.

Fans have considered Roman Reigns as WWE's locker room leader for a while now. The Tribal Chief also believes that he is the locker room leader and has mentioned the same in multiple interviews in the past.

Cody Rhodes has been the biggest babyface in WWE for about two years now. The American Nightmare boasts a large fan following, and thousands of fans flock to weekly shows and live events to watch him perform. In a new Instagram story, WWE personality Jackie Redmond dubbed Rhodes as “the best locker room leader."

Check out a screengrab of Redmond's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare will have his hands full at WrestleMania XL as he looks forward to finishing the story in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What does Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL opponent, Roman Reigns, have to say about being the locker room leader?

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has been WWE's top heel for about four years at this point.

Back in 2017, the Head of the Table made an appearance on Jimmy Traina’s ‘Off The Board’ podcast. He made it clear that he was the Stamford-based promotion's locker room leader.

“I swing the sword, if I put the sentence down then I lay it down. If you have heat, that is what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It is tough when you too some many cooks in the kitchen and I am not the only guy that would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business, I would have spoken up if something was wrong. To what I am today, within our industry I am a locker room leader,” Roman Reigns said. [H/T IWNerd]

Roman Reigns truly believes that he is WWE's locker room leader and certainly won't be happy with Jackie Redmond's comment. As for Cody Rhodes, a win over Reigns at The Show of Shows would definitely help him establish himself as The Tribal Chief's replacement as the locker room leader.

Poll : Do you agree with Jackie Redmond? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion