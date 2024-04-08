Cody Rhodes calls out Triple H and another WWE veteran after ending Roman Reigns' historic title run at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes shared an emotional moment with Triple H and Bruce Prichard after his victory over Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare finished his story on Night Two of WrestleMania as he ended the Tribal Chief's historic title run. The Bloodline Rules match saw interferences from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, while Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker helped Rhodes even the odds.

Reigns' obsession with Rollins ended up costing him the title as he focused his attention on The Visionary which gave Cody time to recover and hit The Head of the Table with three Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Cody Rhodes celebrated with multiple WWE stars and his family after the win. The American Nightmare also called out Triple H and Bruce Prichard to share the moment with him as the two have played a great role in his journey to the top.

WWE has embarked upon a new era with Triple H leading the charge. It seems like Cody will be the face of the company in this run. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is expected to take time off after over three years with the title.

