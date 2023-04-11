Cody Rhodes challenges rival to match at WWE Backlash after loss at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash.

After his loss at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes showed up the following night and challenged Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a tag team match. Brock Lesnar turned up as Cody's supposed tag partner for the contest. However, before their match could begin, Brock hit Cody with an F-5 and viciously assaulted him.

One of the most anticipated segments of WWE RAW tonight was Cody Rhodes' promo. After being destroyed by Lesnar last week, fans were excited to hear what The American Nightmare had to say about the attack.

Cody started by blaming himself for the loss at WrestleMania 39. He then said that there is a new wrinkle to this equation called Brock Lesnar. Rhodes also claimed that Lesnar attacked him because of the changes he brought to the company.

Rhodes then said that although he is scared of Brock Lesnar, he wants to fight him. With that in mind, Cody challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at WWE Backlash.

It looks like we will get to see Cody take a detour to Suplex City before he can face Roman Reigns again.

Who do you think will win at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes