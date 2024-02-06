Cody Rhodes changing his mind and asking for WrestleMania spot back after WWE fans' backlash is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Cody Rhodes could change his mind and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Despite winning his second consecutive men's Royal Rumble match last month, Cody Rhodes surprisingly revealed he would not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Instead, The Rock seems to be heading towards squaring off against The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows.

The tease was met with outrage from many fans who accused The Rock of stealing Rhodes' spot.

While WWE has yet to make the match between The Brahma Bull and Reigns official, Booker T claimed on The Hall of Fame podcast that The American Nightmare could change his mind and challenge The Tribal Chief:

"Well, if nothing's been confirmed, I don't know what we're talking about. [Anything can happen still.] No, I'm serious. I mean, I know we had the stareoff, but, you know, especially after this blowup. [Cody says I'm not gonna face you at WrestleMania.] Cody said that, but Cody might (...) people can change their minds in a heartbeat. Cody can come back and say, 'Look, man, I thought about it. It ain't happening. I want my spot back," he said. [1:04:04 - 1:04:32]

Seth Rollins wants to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes made it clear on SmackDown that he was not going after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been urging The American Nightmare to challenge him for his title at The Show of Shows.

Last night on RAW, The Visionary demanded an answer to his request from the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner. However, Drew McIntyre interrupted the two superstars before Rhodes could announce his decision. The American Nightmare's decision will be disclosed at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event on Thursday.

The Visionary has lost three consecutive matches against Rhodes since the latter's return to WWE in 2022. It will be interesting to see if Rollins can break his losing streak against The American Nightmare this year.

