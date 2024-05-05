Cody Rhodes channels former gimmick in major title match at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France. The championship match at the premium live event also marked Rhodes' first-ever title defense on WWE television.

The two veteran performers put forward a back-and-forth contest. During a spot in the match, The American Nightmare channeled his former WWE gimmick. The 38-year-old did the hand gestures, referring to his former Stardust character to mock AJ Styles.

Towards the end, Rhodes and Styles looked to hit their respective finishers, leading to the champion hitting the challenger with the Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes to secure a hard-fought win.

Rhodes introduced the Stardust character in 2014, teaming up with his brother Goldust. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship months later before eventually breaking up. Cody later revealed he wasn't happy with the creative direction of his character and requested his release in 2016.

Following his departure from WWE, Cody Rhodes made appearances across several promotions, putting forth impressive performances before returning to the Staford-based company at WrestleMania 38.

He defeated Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, earlier this year, to win the Undisputed WWE Championship after an unsuccessful attempt at the previous year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.