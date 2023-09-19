Cody Rhodes claims Rhea Ripley has her eyes on former Bloodline member

Cody Rhodes claimed on the latest episode of WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley is interested in a former Bloodline member.

After Jey Uso's falling out with his brother Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns, he seemingly quit SmackDown and WWE, only to return a few weeks later as a member of the RAW roster.

Ever since his return to RAW, The Judgment Day have been busy trying to recruit Jey to their faction. Even after the former Bloodline member fought them last week, they still have high hopes that Jey will join their faction.

Tonight, RAW kicked off with Cody Rhodes addressing those in attendance. However, before he could say anything, Dominik interrupted him. The star mentioned that The Judgment Day will continue to dominate WWE after Jey Uso joins their faction.

Cody mocked Dominik's relationship with Rhea Ripley by saying he is more into her than she is into him. The American Nightmare then mentioned that Mami seems to be more interested in Jey Uso, which the NXT North American Champion denied by saying they are a family.

Judgment Day's music then played, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor came out to stand in Dominik's corner for his match against Cody.

Expand Tweet

Cody managed to put away Dominik Mysterio with relative ease during their match on RAW tonight.

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.