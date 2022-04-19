"He gave one other layer" - Cody Rhodes comments on The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech

Cody Rhodes has opened up about The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech and the fans' reaction to it.

The Deadman was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame at the beginning of the month. During the induction ceremony, he gave a lengthy and powerful speech. He reflected on his early days in wrestling and spoke about his former opponents and helping others.

While speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on The Undertaker's speech, stating:

"The biggest takeaway is he could've gone up there, raise the lights, and tipped his hats and been The Undertaker. He gave one other layer in terms of the next layer for him perhaps in terms of helping others, motivation. Someone who has successfully made it to the top of the mountain. And if you are looking on social media and seeing people say things like 'too long,' okay. Maybe it just wasn't for you," said Rhodes. (41:50-42:20)

Check out the results for this week's RAW here:

Cody Rhodes discusses his reunion with Triple H at WrestleMania 38

After being away from the company for six years, The American Nightmare made his return to WWE at The Grandest Stage of Them All, defeating Seth Rollins in his return match. He stated that he wants to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by Roman Reigns.

During the podcast, Rhodes shared that he met his favorite wrestler Triple H at The Show of Shows, who recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

"I think that interaction to him may be just normal. There he is - upper management, one of the greatest of all time and going through a lot himself. Maybe just talking to me was another Tuesday (for Triple H). But for me it wasn't, it was different, because he is one of my favorites. I really did model a portion of what I was doing after a lot of how he had modeled 'The Game' brand," said Rhodes. (48:44)

Cody Rhodes is currently still involved in a feud with The Visionary, and they're set to collide once again at WrestleMania Backlash. They put on a good match at The Show of Shows, and they're capable of doing it again.

If you use the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh