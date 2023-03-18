Cody Rhodes competes in a championship match ahead of WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes competed for the WWE United States Championship in a dark match after tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is mere days away from taking on Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes is hell-bent on defeating The Tribal Chief to become WWE's top champion for the first time in his career.

Ahead of the massive bout, Cody Rhodes competed in a title match after SmackDown tonight. He took on Austin Theory for the latter's United States title belt.

Rhodes won the match via DQ after The Bloodline attacked him. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn then came out to even the odds and send the fans home happy.

This wasn't Cody Rhodes' first title opportunity since his big WWE return last year

Rhodes took on Austin Theory for the United States title on the May 9, 2022, episode of WWE RAW and won that bout via DQ as well. He now aims to capture the biggest prize in all of pro wrestling, the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Roman Reigns is on the verge of completing an entire year as the double champion. It remains to be seen if he can continue his run following WrestleMania this year.

Rhodes has been on a roll ever since making his WWE return last year. He defeated Seth Rollins on multiple occasions during their months-long feud and then took a hiatus due to an injury.

He then won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and bagged an opportunity at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for Austin Theory, the young gun is scheduled to defend the United States title against WWE legend John Cena. Theory has been wanting a match with Cena for a while now, and his wish will finally come to fruition at The Show of Shows.

