Getting signed by WWE is a monumental achievement, but thriving under the company's rigorous schedule is a different challenge that Cody Rhodes is quite familiar with. Rhodes recently opened up about how WWE has made it easier for talents by reducing their workload.

The American Nightmare has been involved with WWE since the mid-2000s and noticed a significant change over the years, claiming that the roster currently has a "healthier schedule."

Cody Rhodes explained the magnitude of WWE's operations and admitted that the assignment could seem overwhelming for a newcomer.

Rhodes also spoke about the company's clever live event branding during an insightful interview with Chris Van Vliet:

"The schedule at WWE, first out of the gates, when you think of returning to WWE, you think of what that schedule could be. It's very daunting because they are trying to cover everywhere on the map. Wherever the TV goes, WWE goes, the schedule has been lessened, and there is a healthier schedule. I'm literally thinking of all the things that are different. The live events are branded now, Saturday Night Main Event, Sunday Stunner." [3:50 - 4:20]

Cody Rhodes talks about the "VIP Experience" at WWE shows

WWE isn't just known for its extensive programming catalog and has garnered praise by providing an immersive fan experience at live events.

Fans can purchase tickets for a special VIP Experience meet-and-greets, which gives members of the WWE Universe a fantastic opportunity to interact with their favorite superstars.

Cody Rhodes liked the "VIP element" and credited WWE for creating another excellent service worth the money spent for people who regularly attend wrestling shows. He added:

"The VIP element that's around the ring. I don't know if people realize this who only see RAW and SmackDown at the live events, but the VIP service they offer is just a bang for your buck. They've figured it out. His name is Billy; he runs that, and just, it's one of my favorite things about live events." [4:21 - 4:40]

