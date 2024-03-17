Cody Rhodes cuts emotional promo after a last-ever WWE moment at show; 

Cody Rhodes celebrated a last-ever moment with the WWE audience at a recent show, "memorializing" it.

Cody Rhodes is heading into WrestleMania with quite a lot to do. Not only does he have to defeat a very disgruntled Roman Reigns to win the title, but to get there, he will have to get past the team of Reigns and The Rock on the first night of the event. If he loses, the odds will be dramatically against him under the Bloodline Rules that The Rock mentioned.

Heading into it though, he got a good start. At the show in WWE Augusta, he was able to get some of his own back by defeating Drew McIntyre after having recently lost to the former champion.

However, it was after the match that he addressed the fans, talking about closing out the last-ever WWE and wrestling show to emanate from the James Brown Arena. The arena is shutting its doors in June 2024.

In an emotional promo, Cody Rhodes spoke about how special it was to close out the arena's last-ever wrestling show. Tired from his match, the star spoke to the fans after the event.

"We got to have the time of our lives. You guys know this is the last wrestling show ever in this arena. We got to celebrate that together, because this is the biggest crowd this arena has ever had for pro wrestling sports entertainment. So what do we do, we got to memorialize the situation." (00:32 - 1:14)

Expand Tweet

He went on to take photos at different angles with the crowd to celebrate the special last-ever moment.

Cody Rhodes will have to answer after The Rock insulted him and called out his family

While he's already got a lot on his mind, after The Rock decided to call out Cody's mother on SmackDown and talk about what he would do to her son, the American Nightmare will have to answer soon.

With him expected to appear on RAW, fans may not have to wait too long to hear what he has to say.

With his win over Drew McIntyre, it remains to be seen if the World Heavyweight Championship contender also has something to say on RAW.