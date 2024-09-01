Cody Rhodes decision infuriates former WWE name; questions Triple H's creative direction: "Horrible, horrible writing"

A former WWE personality is not happy with Cody Rhodes' recent storylines after completing 'his story.' Vince Russo is not particularly fond of the current creative direction of the company under Triple H.

Speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive, Russo pointed out that there has been no story for Rhodes since he 'finished his story' at WrestleMania 40. The former WWE Head Writer is not a fan of how Rhodes has been booked since becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Russo also went off on the creative process in the company right now, calling Rhodes' feud with Kevin Owens as 'horrible writing.' He even thought that there were not enough compelling stories to attract viewers on both RAW and SmackDown.

Trending

"The whole thing with Cody Rhodes, I got to finish my story. That's a storyline? I gotta finish the story? Like that's a storyline? So what happened, bro? You finish the story and the minute you finish the story, they don't have opponents for you. So now you've got to give out title matches to your friends. That's a story, bro? No, bro. That is horrible, horrible writing by wrestlers who don't know how to write. That's what it is."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Russo continued:

"The bar has been so lowered, bro, that people will eat anything these days. There is no growth, bro. WWE is in the same exact place as AEW. When you look at the two flagship shows, when you look at RAW and you look at SmackDown bro, those shows are not moving the needle. They are not bringing in new viewers on a weekly basis," Russo said. [1:04 - 2:11]

While the television ratings are steady for WWE RAW and SmackDown, business has been booming financially. With the company's impending move of WWE RAW to Netflix next year, ratings might not be as important as they once used to be.

Cody Rhodes beats Kevin Owens to retain Undisputed WWE Championship

As mentioned above, Vince Russo is clearly not a fan of Cody Rhodes giving Kevin Owens an opportunity for the Undisputed WWE Championship because they were friends. Nevertheless, Rhodes successfully retained the title against Owens at Bash in Berlin.

It was a back-and-forth match with Owens failing to capitalize on Rhodes' injured knee due to their friendship. The American Nightmare used it to his advantage to defeat KO in a tough battle in Germany.

Despite teasing a betrayal, the two superstars hugged it out at the end of the match, with Owens raising Rhodes' hands to the cheers of the Berlin crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback