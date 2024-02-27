Cody Rhodes defeats 33-year-old star for the first time on WWE RAW 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes had a one-on-one match against Grayson Waller for the first time ever.

At Elimination Chamber last Saturday in Perth, Australia, the SmackDown Superstar hosted The Grayson Waller Effect and had The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins as his guests. During the segment, the former AEW star challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania XL.

However, things turned physical during the segment, and although Waller is part of the SmackDown brand, it was announced that he would be facing Cody Rhodes on RAW. During the match, Grayson Waller nailed The American Nightmare with a big flatliner. Later on, Rhodes dropped Waller with a scoop slam.

He then hit a Disaster Kick and got a two-count. In the end, the RAW Superstar hit a Cody Cutter, followed by Cross Rhodes to win the match via pinfall. Even though this was the main event match, it was not the end of the show just yet.

Paul Heyman showed up in the arena with three "suspended New York Police Department (NYPD) officers," who Cody Rhodes beat up in the ring. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the upcoming future.

