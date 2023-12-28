Cody Rhodes defeats former champion in their 12th singles match together, big stipulation added

There are fewer opponents that Cody Rhodes has faced as much as the former champion who he keeps repeatedly beating. This time around, he faced him in his 12th singles match and won again, but with a big stipulation added.

At MSG, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, but you're probably wondering by now that they haven't actually had twelve matches. That's because we're not talking about MSG, we're talking about the live event that followed in Boston, as part of WWE Holiday Tour.

In this instance, Cody Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio in their 12th match together, but this time, there was a 'Last Man Standing' stipulation added. Of course, The American Nightmare would go on to get the win.

Cody and Dominik have had a lot of matches against each other - whether it was their first bout at Money in the Bank, or the numerous dark matches and live event matches that they've had through the year.

Dominik has been one of WWE's workhorses in 2023, and he was entrusted with the job of getting CM Punk back in the ring at Madison Square Garden. He has risen to prominence in a big way in 2023.

Cody also cut a heartfelt post match promo that seemed to resonate with the crowd in Boston.