Cody Rhodes defeats former Universal Champion after rejecting his offer to join a top faction on RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor after he rejected his offer to join Judgment Day tonight on RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Finn Balor confronted Cody Rhodes. He told Rhodes that the latter lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because no one was watching his back. Balor then offered The American Nightmare the chance to join The Judgment Day, which the latter refused.

Balor, who was unhappy with Cody's answer, warned him to watch his back. This resulted in Cody challenging Balor to a match later in the night.

Both men put on a decent match. The former Universal Champion took The American Nightmare to the limit and had an answer for everything Cody tried to execute. In the end, Rhodes proved to be too much for Balor to handle.

During the closing moments of the match, The American Nightmare hit a pedigree and followed it up with a Cross Rhodes for the win.

With this win over Finn Balor, Rhodes has gained some much-needed momentum as he heads into a massive match against Brock Lesnar.

