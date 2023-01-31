Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes collided with inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This was The American Nightmare's first televised match on the red brand since defeating The Miz via disqualification on May 23 last year. He made his in-ring return last Saturday as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, which he won.

His match against Finn Balor was set up for the main event of the show after Judgment Day confronted the former AEW TNT Champion at the start of the show. The two stars put on a hard-hitting match that kept the crowd on their feet.

During the bout, The American Nightmare picked up Balor for a delayed release suplex, but the latter rolled out of the floor to regroup. The former Universal Champion went after Rhodes' surgically repaired shoulder by repeatedly stomping it with his foot.

The Royal Rumble winner planted The Prince with a powerslam and went for the crossroads, but his opponent countered it with The American Nightmare on Helms Street. Later on, Cody Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter for a near fall.

After going to the floor, the rest of The Judgment Day surrounded him on the outside, but Edge made his way through the crowd and brawled with the villainous group. Beth Phoenix then hit Rhea Ripley with a spear.

In the end, Cody hit Finn Balor with three Crossroads to win the match.

With his match against Roman Reigns coming up at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen how The American Nightmare will fare in the weeks to come.

