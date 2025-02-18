Cody Rhodes defeats impressive 30-year-old star for the 7th time in a row after RAW goes off the air

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:46 GMT
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes was featured on the dark match on Monday Night RAW, where he faced a familiar foe - someone who he had defeated six times before. It turned into number seven after RAW went off the air.

Naturally, Cody Rhodes won't be featured on RAW on Netflix too heavily as he is technically a SmackDown star. While WWE has undoubtedly been liberal with letting superstars appear on the brands they're not in, Cody has been a fixture on SmackDown, where his focus is on Solo Sikoa yet again. However, on February 17, he faced a familiar old foe in Carmelo Hayes on RAW.

In their seventh singles match, he defeated the 30-year-old star for the seventh time in a row. The majority of their matches have been after shows went off the air - mainly after RAW.

That said, Hayes hasn't even come close to defeating the American Nightmare.

They first met on the WWE Draft special episode, where Hayes fell short in a fantastic match. Over half a year later, Cody Rhodes won the rematch as well.

It looks like Carmelo is just the perfect foil for Cody to overcome. The crowd was happy to see the Undisputed WWE Champion stand tall this week.

Edited by Angana Roy
