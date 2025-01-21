Cody Rhodes defeats rising 30-year-old star for the 6th time in 269 days after RAW goes off the air

Cody Rhodes has a good record against most superstars in WWE, especially considering just how many matches he won in 2024 alone. Out of those, five wins came against one particular star, who he beat for the sixth time after RAW went off the air.

RAW went off the air in dramatic fashion, with Sami Zayn hitting Seth Rollins with a Helluva Kick - an inadvertent move after Drew McIntyre moved out of the way. Somebody with no storyline relevance to either of the three men, Cody Rhodes, came out after RAW ended to set up a WWE Title defense against a familiar foe - the 30-year-old Carmelo Hayes.

After RAW went off the air, the two faced off in a dark match, and in their sixth meeting in 269 days, Cody Rhodes went 6-0 by beating the former NXT Champion.

Dark matches have been an occasional feature of post-shows, and the crowd will have been happy to see The American Nightmare make an appearance outside of his brand.

So far, nothing has indicated that Cody is getting a big story on RAW. It makes sense to put him and keep on SmackDown as the main attraction.

He and Carmelo Hayes will likely cross paths again soon.

