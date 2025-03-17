Cody Rhodes defeats top star for the 18th time in a row after RAW goes off the air

Cody Rhodes didn't have the busiest night on RAW as he made his message to John Cena loud and clear. However, after RAW went off the air, he defeated a familiar old opponent for the 18th time in a row.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes confronted John Cena and made it clear - he didn't want the current version of Cena to appear at WrestleMania. The crowd in Brussels was fully behind The American Nightmare and fully against Cena, making it a skewed dynamic. Next week, the two WrestleMania rivals will be going at it again.

Until then, Cody Rhodes got to close the show and he defeated Dominik Mysterio for the 18th time in a row in the post-RAW dark match:

Cody then interacted with the fans and said that if they wanted a premium live event in Belgium, it was entirely up to them (the fans).

Dominik Mysterio arguably had a more interesting night, where he suggested to Finn Balor once more about a possible new addition to The Judgment Day. He pitched the idea of Penta joining, but Balor completely rejected that.

In the main event of RAW, Dominik's clumsiness led to Balor's loss to Bron Breakker.

