  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Cody Rhodes defeats top star for the 18th time in a row after RAW goes off the air

Cody Rhodes defeats top star for the 18th time in a row after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:58 GMT
Rhodes was in the dark match (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Rhodes was in the dark match (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Cody Rhodes didn't have the busiest night on RAW as he made his message to John Cena loud and clear. However, after RAW went off the air, he defeated a familiar old opponent for the 18th time in a row.

Ad

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes confronted John Cena and made it clear - he didn't want the current version of Cena to appear at WrestleMania. The crowd in Brussels was fully behind The American Nightmare and fully against Cena, making it a skewed dynamic. Next week, the two WrestleMania rivals will be going at it again.

Until then, Cody Rhodes got to close the show and he defeated Dominik Mysterio for the 18th time in a row in the post-RAW dark match:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Cody then interacted with the fans and said that if they wanted a premium live event in Belgium, it was entirely up to them (the fans).

Dominik Mysterio arguably had a more interesting night, where he suggested to Finn Balor once more about a possible new addition to The Judgment Day. He pitched the idea of Penta joining, but Balor completely rejected that.

In the main event of RAW, Dominik's clumsiness led to Balor's loss to Bron Breakker.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी