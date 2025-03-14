Cody Rhodes defeats WWE legend for the 12th time in 3 years after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes was a huge hit in Barcelona, Spain, as he made his message clear - he wasn't interested in speaking to anybody else apart from John Cena. However, after SmackDown went off the air, he defeated a WWE legend for the 11th time in three years.

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was a guest on The Miz TV, but things devolved rather quickly, and the WWE legend The Miz found himself laying flat, staring into the roof as the Undisputed WWE Champion took him out.

After SmackDown went off the air, Cody Rhodes picked things up with The Miz again and beat him for the 12th time in under three years:

Surprisingly enough, their record is now 12-6 in favor of The American Nightmare. They first faced off over a decade ago, and in the initial set of matches, it was always The Miz who picked up the win.

However, since coming back in 2022, it has been a whitewash for Cody, and fans in Barcelona were treated to seeing the Undisputed WWE Champion in action.

On the very same night, they witnessed the other World Heavyweight Champion as Gunther defeated home country hero Axion in an impromptu match on SmackDown.

