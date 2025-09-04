Cody Rhodes delivers gut-wrenching ultimatum to CM Punk in the name of "friendly banter"

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently talked about his co-worker, CM Punk. The American Nightmare discussed a "friendly banter" he has with The Best in the World.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. Rhodes is currently sitting at the top of the card with the Undisputed WWE Championship to his name. Meanwhile, Punk's 2025 hasn't been as good as he had expected.

Although The Second City Saint tasted title success this year after dethroning Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion, he lost the gold in minutes after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

During the latest edition of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Bruce Prichard, Cody Rhodes revealed a friendly banter he has with CM Punk.

The American Nightmare said that he has been annoying Punk in the past couple of years, challenging The Second City Saint to catch up to him, as he has now become the main man in the company. This was The Best in the World's spot at some point in his career.

Although Rhodes said this in the name of friendly banter, it was a gut-wrenching ultimatum to The Second City Saint, as age is catching up to him, and he has less time to climb up to the top once again.

"You know, that's one thing I've kind of pestered Punk with over the years is, 'Hey, you gotta catch up to me now.' We have a friendly banter," he said.

CM Punk's former WWE rival wants to dethrone Cody Rhodes

During a recent interview on Adam's Apple, CM Punk's former rival, Drew McIntyre, said that he believed the Stamford-based promotion needed a new champion, as everyone was sick of "the Cody reruns," confirming that he wanted to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"The winds of change are blowing through WWE. All these big deals, these billion-dollar deals, I think we need a new champion. We're sick of the reruns, the Cody reruns. Let's get Drew McIntyre front and center finally," McIntyre said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes' and Drew McIntyre's feud going forward.

