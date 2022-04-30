Cody Rhodes details former WWE star's reaction to the news of his return

Cody Rhodes recently revealed Matt Cardona's (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) reaction when he learned about the former's return to WWE.

The American Nightmare returned to his old hunting ground after six years at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Seth Rollins in a singles contest after being revealed as the mystery opponent for The Visionary.

Although WWE teased Cody's return on their shows multiple times, only a handful of people knew about the deal being made official.

On the latest episode of the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, The American Nightmare revealed that Matt Cardona was one of the people who knew about his return.

"I'm surprised Vic [Joseph], that you didn't know, because you're friends with that little stooge Cardona," Rhodes said. "He was in that very small people of circle when this initially was brought to me know. I told him everything, every detail, everything. I was legitimately expecting him to go, 'Don't do it.' He went completely the opposite way. He was like, 'that's the ultimate undeniable. Come back and land in the fashion that you did.' He inadvertently set off this emotion because I really thought he was going to say, 'go the other way.' He was gung ho. I'm shocked he didn't stooge it off." [H/T Fightful]

BOSCH @IAmTheB0SCHMAN @TheMattCardona

I’ll wait… Name 2 better baby faces in professional wrestling in 2021 than @CodyRhodes I’ll wait… Name 2 better baby faces in professional wrestling in 2021 than @CodyRhodes & @TheMattCardona I’ll wait… https://t.co/gq5djuBhNQ

Cody is currently embroiled in a feud against Seth Rollins on RAW and has made it his ambition to win the WWE Title.

Matt Cardona credited Cody Rhodes for his success outside WWE

Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona have been friends for years, with Rhodes even serving as a groomsman at the latter's wedding. Both superstars have had similar paths to success that started with a career in WWE.

Although Cody made it back to his old roots after making a name for himself in various independent promotions and in AEW. Meanwhile, Cardona is still making regular appearances in multiple wrestling promotions, winning championships with GCW, NWA, AIW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

The former Zack Ryder attributed his success to his best friend, stating that he followed the blueprint that Cody Rhodes laid out following his release from WWE.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



I learned from him…then did it my way. I hope the next does the same. And so on and so forth. HateYoKids™️ @HateYoKids



TBH, he should be Wrestler Of The Year. in the 2 years since @TheMattCardona was released by the Fed, he has had more of an impact on wrestling and how to position yourself for the next step - than anybody. He "Cardona-ized" Cody's game plan and made it work for him.TBH, he should be Wrestler Of The Year. in the 2 years since @TheMattCardona was released by the Fed, he has had more of an impact on wrestling and how to position yourself for the next step - than anybody. He "Cardona-ized" Cody's game plan and made it work for him. TBH, he should be Wrestler Of The Year. What @CodyRhodes did for his career/pro wrestling is incredible. Undesirable to undeniable. As a friend, I’m extremely proud of what he’s accomplished/what he’ll continue to do.I learned from him…then did it my way. I hope the next does the same. And so on and so forth. twitter.com/HateYoKids/sta… What @CodyRhodes did for his career/pro wrestling is incredible. Undesirable to undeniable. As a friend, I’m extremely proud of what he’s accomplished/what he’ll continue to do. I learned from him…then did it my way. I hope the next does the same. And so on and so forth. twitter.com/HateYoKids/sta…

The duo also worked together in AEW when Cardona appeared as an ally for Rhodes during his feud against the late Brodie Lee and The Dark Order.

Do you think Matt Cardona will ever return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

