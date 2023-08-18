Cody Rhodes discloses how he really felt after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reflected on his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and how he felt immediately after the match.

The American Nightmare won this year's Royal Rumble and challenged The Tribal Chief to a match at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He lost the bout after receiving a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa and a Spear from his opponent. It left many fans surprised, as a lot of people were expecting him to win.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes stated that after he lost to Roman Reigns, he told himself to get back up. He went on to describe it as a bitter, intense, and awkward moment.

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff," said Rhodes.

He added:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling." [3:58-4:57]

Cody Rhodes says he never watched his WrestleMania match back

The American Nightmare's loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All left many people disappointed. Roman Reigns walked into WrestleMania 39 for the third time as world champion in the same title reign. Some felt that it was finally time for him to be dethroned.

During the same interview, Cody Rhodes was asked whether he watched the match back.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes said he never watched it back, as with most of his big matches. He said he usually only watches a match if he did something wrong so that he can see what happened.

He still wants to finish the story, so at The Show of Shows next year, he could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

