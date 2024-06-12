Cody Rhodes drops bombshell on WWE NXT; makes major tease involving other "locker rooms"

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE NXT this week and made a huge announcement. He teased that wrestlers from other "locker rooms" will compete on next week's show.

The American Nightmare was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle:Scotland when he was confronted by Trick Williams. The NXT Champion asked him for advice on how to deal with having a target on your back since the latter is also a champion. Cody Rhodes told him that they still have mountains to conquer, and announced that a 25-man battle royal will take place next week on NXT.

The winner will become the #1 contender for Trick Williams' NXT Championship. Cody Rhodes got the crowd excited when he revealed that people from different locker rooms will be involved in the match. This means that there will be some surprise participants. It also means that superstars from RAW and SmackDown could show up.

However, since TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has had two matches in NXT so far, there's a big chance that a TNA wrestler or two could make a surprise appearance next week to compete in the battle royal. Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title at Battleground. It's possible that Trick Williams' next opponent could also be a TNA wrestler.

