Cody Rhodes enlisting top WWE SmackDown star to help him against The Rock and Roman Reigns would be good, says veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan believes it would be a good idea for Cody Rhodes to enlist Randy Orton to help him in his feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Although The American Nightmare initially claimed he would not challenge The Tribal Chief at this year's Show of Shows, he recently announced that he would at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. Meanwhile, The Rock turned heel and had an altercation with Rhodes in which the latter was slapped. It seems now that the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will feud with The Brahma Bull in addition to Reigns and The Bloodline.

A fan recently suggested on the Gigantic Pop podcast that The American Nightmare enlist another top superstar, Randy Orton, to help him in his feud with The Rock and Reigns. Matt Morgan liked the idea.

"I don't hate that because Randy's been spicy lately himself. He could have some real good comebacks," the former WWE Superstar said. [25:18 - 25:25]

Randy Orton will wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber

After returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton entered feuded with The Bloodline. Last month, he competed in a Fatal Four-Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Last night on SmackDown, The Viper advanced to the Elimination Chamber after defeating Sami Zayn in a qualifying match. The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Orton and Cody Rhodes have a long history in the Stamford-based company. It would be interesting to see if The Viper would join forces with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline.

