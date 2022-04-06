Cody Rhodes gets candid about what made him return to WWE

Cody Rhodes has explained what led to his return to WWE.

The American Nightmare made a phenomenal return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went up against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at The Show of Shows and managed to walk out victorious. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was accepted with open arms by fans from the very moment his entrance theme was played.

This was the beginning of the Rhodes' second spell with the company, after his first one ended in 2016.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump where he highlighted that WWE was his best bet for him to move forward in his career.

"It just was time. I just really do not know how to put it other than it really was time. I loved what I had been doing, I am so proud of it. I know people are not living under a rock. I came from another company, I loved everything about it. But I needed to move forward. And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. That was my original story about wanting to be a wrestler. So [to] be able to tell the world that was very special. There was a lot of fun on Monday," Rhodes said. [19:40 onwards]

Cody Rhodes was number two in searches for WrestleMania 38

According to reports, Cody Rhodes was number two in the search results for WrestleMania 38, with Stone Cold Steve Austin grabbing the number one spot.

With WrestleMania being held in Dallas, Texas, this year and considering the huge segments that the Texas Rattlesnake had on the show, Steve Austin ranking number one is no surprise. But Cody did manage to beat The Tribal Chief in search results, which is quite an achievement. The new statistics were reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"The biggest names as far as individual searches were Austin number one, Cody number two, and Roman Reigns number three, so that’s what people’s curiosity were the highest with," Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

