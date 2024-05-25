Cody Rhodes exposes Logan Paul during SmackDown; sends him a warning ahead of major WWE title match

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul were involved in another confrontation on the latest episode of SmackDown ahead of their match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The American Nightmare exposed The Maverick for being untruthful and warned him.

During their verbal exchange, the Undisputed WWE Champion accused the social media megastar of being a fraud and a YouTuber cosplaying a professional wrestler. He added that his past experiences led him to believe that Logan Paul had another set of brass knuckles on him. The United States Champion said he was many things but not a liar and that Michael Cole has the knuckles.

Cody Rhodes said that Paul should be given a chance to prove himself. He called a WWE referee to the ring to search for the latter. However, Logan argued that Cody should be searched first. The official checked Rhodes, and he was cleared. The referee then went to search the United States Champion, and he found the brass knuckles in one of his pockets.

Logan tried to defend himself by claiming that he was wearing his brother's pants. However, he said nothing changed, and he doesn't need the knuckles to prove he's better than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare noted that being a WWE Champion is everything he ever wanted.

Cody then told Logan Paul that he'd beat him so badly at WWE King and Queen of the Ring that the latter would regret ever stepping foot in the ring with him.

Do you think Logan will dethrone Cody?

