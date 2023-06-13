Create

Cody Rhodes to face former SmackDown Tag Team Champion at Money in the Bank 2023 and not Brock Lesnar

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 13, 2023 06:17 IST
The American Nightmare is heading to London!
The American Nightmare is heading to London!

Cody Rhodes is heading to London for Money in the Bank, but his opponent isn't going to be Brock Lesnar. Instead, on the latest episode of RAW, he challenged a certain former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to a match next month.

That former Tag Team Champion is none other than Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day! But how did it all happen?

For one, the show opened with Adam Pearce introducing a new title belt for Rhea Ripley - the WWE Women's World Championship. When Dominik came out to celebrate with Ripley in her crowning moment, they were interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

Cody vs Dominik is going down at #MITB. Thoughts? 🤔#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/jJe7WQ6IXf

Last week on RAW, Miz TV was interrupted by Ripley and Dominik while Cody was the guest. Cody and Dominik had a verbal back-and-forth that saw the latter hit The American Nightmare with a quick slap before hiding behind Rhea Ripley.

This week, Cody Rhodes went straight to the point and challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank, which was accepted by Ripley on Dominik's behalf.

"I don't think Brock Lesnar has the balls to face me again!" - @CodyRhodes#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/XA9XY92hPk

Cody only addressed Brock Lesnar by stating that he didn't have what it took to face him again. This likely means that their trilogy clash will happen at SummerSlam 2023 in August.

After the segment, Rhodes defeated The Miz and was busted open in the process.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...