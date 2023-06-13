Cody Rhodes is heading to London for Money in the Bank, but his opponent isn't going to be Brock Lesnar. Instead, on the latest episode of RAW, he challenged a certain former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to a match next month.

That former Tag Team Champion is none other than Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day! But how did it all happen?

For one, the show opened with Adam Pearce introducing a new title belt for Rhea Ripley - the WWE Women's World Championship. When Dominik came out to celebrate with Ripley in her crowning moment, they were interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

Last week on RAW, Miz TV was interrupted by Ripley and Dominik while Cody was the guest. Cody and Dominik had a verbal back-and-forth that saw the latter hit The American Nightmare with a quick slap before hiding behind Rhea Ripley.

This week, Cody Rhodes went straight to the point and challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank, which was accepted by Ripley on Dominik's behalf.

Cody only addressed Brock Lesnar by stating that he didn't have what it took to face him again. This likely means that their trilogy clash will happen at SummerSlam 2023 in August.

After the segment, Rhodes defeated The Miz and was busted open in the process.

