Cody Rhodes has not faced any adversity since returning to WWE, claims Former Champion

In losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes failed to become the Undisputed Champion. One person who believes this was the right call to make was WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg.

Rhodes made his return to WWE in April 2022 after leaving the company in 2016 due to his character's poor booking. Whilst away, Rhodes made a huge name for himself in the Indies, leading him to become an integral figure in the formation of AEW. His comeback to WWE last year did not go smoothly, as he picked up a horrific pectoral injury just a few months after returning.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg explained why WWE made the right choice in not having him win the world title just yet:

"The argument is a legitimate one to go back now that history has told that story and go, 'Okay. Should he have got it then? Should he won it then?' Like, man, I don't think that's smart business. I think that's great booking if you're a fan, but I don't think it's smart business." Road Dogg added: "He came in, and this has been said by some people that speak about wrestling that kinda know what they're talking about, he came in, and he had no adversity. He went right through the Rumble, right through everybody, and right to the champion." H/T [Fightful]

Given Cody Rhodes' pec injury as well as having to win over a portion of fans who only knew him as Stardust from his days in WWE, it could be argued that he had plenty of adversity leading into his match with Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes now has a beast to deal with

On the RAW after WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was viciously assaulted by Brock Lesnar moments before they were originally scheduled to team together.

Tomorrow night on RAW, Brock will return to the red brand as he will answer Cody's challenge, with Rhodes now desperate to fight The Beast in the ring.

With fans eagerly anticipating Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's next confrontation, many expect the two WWE Stars to collide on Saturday, May 6th at the Premium Live Event, Backlash.

