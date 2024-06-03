Cody Rhodes faced AJ Styles following star's major betrayal; had pretended to retire

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles pulled off a heinous turn on last week's SmackDown, where he attacked and demolished Cody Rhodes after pretending that he was going to retire. Rhodes now has confronted him.

On SmackDown, AJ Styles spent the entire time hinting that he was going to retire soon and that he was leaving the company since he was not going to get a shot at Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title again. He said that he was running out of time. When he finally spoke on SmackDown, it was to say that his time in the company was over as his family needed him.

Cody Rhodes came out to support him and the two had a heartwarming moment together, but it would not last. Instead, Styles attacked him to send a clear message he was not done with him. The retirement teases turned out to be a ruse as Styles demolished him, hitting a Styles Clash off the steel steps.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The situation continued with AJ Styles now battling Cody Rhodes at the live events. Rhodes confronted Styles in a match at the event in Binghamton.

The two went at it, but in the end, it was Rhodes who came away with the win. He is still the champion, while Styles appears to have made his intentions clear. Rhodes caught Styles and hit him with multiple Cross-Rhodes to pick up the win on this occasion.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes may end up facing AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle

While the match has not been announced or even talked about yet, with the Clash at the Castle event coming, it's expected that Rhodes will face Styles.

The two are clearly in a feud now, and after AJ's actions, this may end up lasting longer than anyone thought it would at first.

With that being the case, fans will have to wait until SmackDown to see if there are any announcements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback