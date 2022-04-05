(Video) Cody Rhodes faced ex-world champion after WWE RAW; Rock's mother gets involved in match

After WWE RAW went off the air, Cody Rhodes had his first singles match on the Red brand since his return, facing Kevin Owens.

Rhodes opened WWE RAW, where he disclosed his intentions for returning to WWE. The Prodigal Son intends to capture the world title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, did not win in the company.

After RAW ended, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes faced off. The two veterans hugged and shook hands before the match began. The contest went on for six minutes, where Owens poked fun at Rhodes by using The Young Bucks' signature pose, as per this report.

During the match, the two left the ring and fought by the commentary desk. The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, was ringside - as she was at WrestleMania - and she got involved in the match as well, much to the delight of the fans. She held Owens as Cody landed blows on him and The American Nightmare hugged The Rock's mother.

The Rock was full of praise for new WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' heartfelt promo from a few years ago on AEW was noticed by The Rock, who praised his passion and rhythm on the mic. Rhodes is a huge fan of The Rock, who Rhodes named in his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.

Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, Vince McMahon, and Tony Khan were the other three that made up his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.

There were no hints dropped as to who Cody will face in the future after the promo that he cut on RAW. Although he faced Owens in the dark match after RAW, KO seems to have begun a feud with Elias. The 34-year-old returned to WWE with a new gimmick and name, now being called "Ezekiel."

